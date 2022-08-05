Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $337.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $192.38 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its 200 day moving average is $305.48.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 407.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.85.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.