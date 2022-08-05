Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

