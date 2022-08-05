Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

