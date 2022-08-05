IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms Sells 12,272 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IVERIC bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $12.13 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,880,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,755,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,113,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,080,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,976,000.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.