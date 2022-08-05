IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms Sells 12,272 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $12.13 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,880,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,755,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,113,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,080,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,976,000.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

