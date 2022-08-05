ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives $72.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

