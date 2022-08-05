Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,217,864. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $13,992,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $9,309,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

