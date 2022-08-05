iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lowered by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,648 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 508,168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 358,064 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,066. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.