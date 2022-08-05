iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.75. The company had a trading volume of 72,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,979. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $157.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

