iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 43,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 81,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 620,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

