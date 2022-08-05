iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.08. 43,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 81,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 301.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000.

