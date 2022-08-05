iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $35,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,700 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

