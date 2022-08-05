iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,343,520. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.