iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stake Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 4.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,126 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 163,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,271,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,864. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.