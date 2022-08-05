iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Trading Down 1.6%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 316,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,046,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

