iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.70. 244,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

