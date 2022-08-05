iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5,245.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after acquiring an additional 339,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 565,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after acquiring an additional 168,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

