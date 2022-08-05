iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115,979 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52.

