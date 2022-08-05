iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Forefront Analytics LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 5.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 61,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

