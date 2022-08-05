Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,377,000 after buying an additional 418,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 181,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
