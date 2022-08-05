Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at $980,324.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,489 shares of company stock worth $3,287,473. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,377,000 after buying an additional 418,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 181,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.