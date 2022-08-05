iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Gap Up to $49.99

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.99, but opened at $59.24. iRobot shares last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 671,020 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

iRobot Trading Up 19.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46.

Insider Transactions at iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

