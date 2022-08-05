IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
IRIX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
