IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

IRIX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

