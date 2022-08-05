IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.77 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,858. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

