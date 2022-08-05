IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.77 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.30 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,858. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.87.
In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
