IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 222,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,147. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

