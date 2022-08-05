Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 282,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

