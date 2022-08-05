InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 81.0 %

NVIV stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.30. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

