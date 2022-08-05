InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 81.0 %
NVIV stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.30. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.23.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
