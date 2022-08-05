Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance
NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
