Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 154,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,568. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

