Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SPVU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,406. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25.
