Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 262,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 437,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 123,972 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 50,863 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

