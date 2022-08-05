Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.84. 3,202,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

