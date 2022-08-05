Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.53. 41,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,841. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

