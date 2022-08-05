Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

