Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $561.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $561.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuit Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $466.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.13. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

