Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $561.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $561.17.
A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU opened at $466.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.13. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.