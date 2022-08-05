inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Performance

inTEST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,144. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at inTEST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

