Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given New €2.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.60 ($2.68) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.89) to €2.40 ($2.47) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.78) to €2.20 ($2.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.41.

ISNPY opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

