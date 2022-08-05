Internet Computer Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $84.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00035317 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00622152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036087 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,488,433 coins and its circulating supply is 249,786,570 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
