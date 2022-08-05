Internet Computer Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $84.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00035317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00622152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036087 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,488,433 coins and its circulating supply is 249,786,570 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

