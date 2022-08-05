International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

International Personal Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

LON IPF traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 105.08 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 79,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 71.32 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £233.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.90.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($29,040.56).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

