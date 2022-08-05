Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Interface updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Interface Stock Performance
Interface stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 370,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,774. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $779.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.
Interface Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.