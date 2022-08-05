Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after acquiring an additional 201,147 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graco Price Performance

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.