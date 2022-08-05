Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 6,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,901. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.