Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.16. 4,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

