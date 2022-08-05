Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 505,731 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 280,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,102,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,418,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

