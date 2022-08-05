Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. 246,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,127. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

