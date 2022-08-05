Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

FPX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.06. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,722. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

