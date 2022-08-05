Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,158. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $88.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.