Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

VALE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.03. 2,004,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,202,556. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

