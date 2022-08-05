Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $107.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

