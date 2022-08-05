Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 3.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

ICE stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 119,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,660. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.