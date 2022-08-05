Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE:IBP traded down $5.71 on Friday, hitting $98.81. 5,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Installed Building Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

