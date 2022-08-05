Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE IBP traded down $6.54 on Friday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

